Which of the following is not a conclusion of the central limit theorem?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not true when testing a claim about a population proportion?
A
The test statistic for a proportion is calculated using the sample mean and sample standard deviation.
B
The sampling distribution of the sample proportion can be approximated by a normal distribution if both and are at least 5.
C
The null hypothesis is typically stated as , where is the claimed population proportion.
D
A significance level is chosen before collecting data to determine the rejection region.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when testing a claim about a population proportion, the test statistic is based on the sample proportion \( \hat{p} \), not the sample mean or sample standard deviation.
Recall that the test statistic for a population proportion is calculated using the formula: \[ Z = \frac{\hat{p} - p_0}{\sqrt{\frac{p_0(1 - p_0)}{n}}} \] where \( \hat{p} \) is the sample proportion, \( p_0 \) is the hypothesized population proportion, and \( n \) is the sample size.
Recognize the conditions for approximating the sampling distribution of \( \hat{p} \) by a normal distribution: both \( n \times p_0 \) and \( n \times (1 - p_0) \) must be at least 5 to ensure the normal approximation is valid.
Note that the null hypothesis in proportion testing is typically stated as \( H_0: p = p_0 \), where \( p_0 \) is the claimed population proportion.
Remember that the significance level \( \alpha \) is chosen before collecting data to define the rejection region, which helps decide whether to reject the null hypothesis based on the test statistic.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a criterion for making a decision in a hypothesis test?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a true statement about error in hypothesis testing?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after analyzing the sample data?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following hypotheses is not an appropriate form for an alternative hypothesis in hypothesis testing?
1
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations