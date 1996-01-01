Which of the following best describes a frequency distribution for qualitative data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of representing data sets using frequency distributions?
A
They increase the amount of raw data that needs to be analyzed.
B
They guarantee that the data is normally distributed.
C
They make it easier to identify patterns and trends in the data.
D
They eliminate all outliers from the data set.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a frequency distribution is: it is a way to organize raw data by grouping values into classes or categories and showing how often each value or group occurs.
Recognize that frequency distributions help summarize large data sets, making the data more manageable and easier to interpret.
Consider the options given and evaluate their validity based on the purpose of frequency distributions:
- Increasing the amount of raw data is incorrect because frequency distributions actually condense data.
- Guaranteeing normal distribution is incorrect because frequency distributions do not change the underlying distribution of data.
- Eliminating outliers is incorrect because frequency distributions do not remove data points; they simply organize them.
Identify that the primary benefit is that frequency distributions make it easier to identify patterns and trends by showing the frequency of data points in each category or interval.
Watch next
Master Intro to Frequency Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about frequency tables and frequency distributions is correct?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Why is it generally recommended that the number of classes in a frequency distribution be between and ?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a primary benefit of using graphs of frequency distributions in statistics?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following frequency tables best represents a skewed data set? Select the single correct answer.
2
views
Frequency Distributions practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations