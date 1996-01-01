Line charts are not recommended for which type of data?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which characteristic best distinguishes quantitative data from qualitative data?
A
Quantitative data cannot be graphed, but qualitative data can be represented on a scatterplot.
B
Quantitative data is subjective, while qualitative data is objective.
C
Quantitative data can be measured and expressed using numerical values, while qualitative data describes categories or qualities.
D
Quantitative data is always collected through interviews, while qualitative data is always collected through surveys.
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of quantitative and qualitative data. Quantitative data refers to data that can be measured and expressed numerically, such as height, weight, or temperature.
Step 2: Recognize that qualitative data describes categories or qualities, such as colors, labels, or types, and is not numerical in nature.
Step 3: Evaluate the options by comparing them to these definitions. For example, quantitative data can be graphed using numerical plots, while qualitative data is often represented using bar charts or pie charts, not scatterplots.
Step 4: Identify that the key distinguishing characteristic is that quantitative data involves numerical measurement, whereas qualitative data involves descriptive categories.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct distinguishing feature is that quantitative data can be measured and expressed using numerical values, while qualitative data describes categories or qualities.
