Multiple Choice
In a class rank context, what does it mean if a student is in the first quartile (Q1) of the class?
1
views
Master Percentiles and Quartiles with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Answer the questions below using the data in the table.
(A) Find
(B) A playlist with 15 songs is in which percentile?
(C) Find Q1 and Q3
Interpreting Percentiles In Exercises 29–32, use the ogive, which represents the cumulative frequency distribution for quantitative reasoning scores on the Graduate Record Examination in a recent range of years. (Adapted from Educational Testing Service)
What percentile is a score of 170? How should you interpret this?