Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Percentiles & Quartiles
Multiple Choice
Answer the questions below using the data in the table.
(A) Find
(B) A playlist with 15 songs is in which percentile?
(C) Find Q1 and Q3
A
(A) ; (B) 43rd percentile; (C) &
B
(A) ; (B) percentile; (C) & Q3=20.5
C
(A) ; (B) percentile; (C) &
D
(A) 15.5; (B) percentile; (C) &
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data in ascending order. The table already provides the data sorted in ascending order, which is crucial for calculating percentiles and quartiles.
Step 2: To find P50 (the 50th percentile, also known as the median), locate the middle value of the dataset. If the dataset has an odd number of values, the median is the middle value. If the dataset has an even number of values, the median is the average of the two middle values.
Step 3: To determine the percentile of a playlist with 15 songs, use the formula: Percentile = ((Number of values below the given value) / Total number of values) × 100. Count how many values are below 15 in the dataset and apply the formula.
Step 4: To find Q1 (the first quartile), locate the value at the 25th percentile. This is the median of the lower half of the dataset (excluding the overall median if the dataset has an odd number of values).
Step 5: To find Q3 (the third quartile), locate the value at the 75th percentile. This is the median of the upper half of the dataset (excluding the overall median if the dataset has an odd number of values).
