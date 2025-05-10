Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Test Statistic A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures how far the sample mean is from the null hypothesis mean, expressed in terms of standard errors. In this context, the test statistic will help determine whether the sample mean salary significantly exceeds the hypothesized population mean of 5 million dollars. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic

Critical Value The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in a statistical test. It is derived from the significance level (alpha), which in this case is 0.05. For a one-tailed test, the critical value indicates the point beyond which the test statistic would lead to rejecting the null hypothesis, thus supporting the claim that the mean salary is greater than 5 million dollars. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution