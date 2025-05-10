Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:15 minutes
Problem 8.3.4
Textbook Question
Test Statistic and Critical Value The statistics for the sample data in Exercise 1 are n = 15, x_bar = 6.133333, and s = 8.862978, where the units are millions of dollars. Find the test statistic and critical value(s) for a test of the claim that the salaries are from a population with a mean greater than 5 million dollars. Assume that a 0.05 significance level is used.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the hypothesis. The null hypothesis (H₀) is that the population mean μ is equal to 5 million dollars (H₀: μ = 5). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the population mean μ is greater than 5 million dollars (H₁: μ > 5). This is a one-tailed test.
Step 2: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for the t-test: t = (x̄ - μ) / (s / √n). Here, x̄ is the sample mean (6.133333), μ is the hypothesized population mean (5), s is the sample standard deviation (8.862978), and n is the sample size (15). Substitute the given values into the formula.
Step 3: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the t-test. The degrees of freedom for a single-sample t-test is calculated as df = n - 1. For this problem, df = 15 - 1 = 14.
Step 4: Find the critical value for the t-test at a significance level of 0.05 for a one-tailed test. Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical t-value corresponding to df = 14 and α = 0.05.
Step 5: Compare the calculated test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is greater than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Test Statistic
A test statistic is a standardized value that is calculated from sample data during a hypothesis test. It measures how far the sample mean is from the null hypothesis mean, expressed in terms of standard errors. In this context, the test statistic will help determine whether the sample mean salary significantly exceeds the hypothesized population mean of 5 million dollars.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Critical Value
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in a statistical test. It is derived from the significance level (alpha), which in this case is 0.05. For a one-tailed test, the critical value indicates the point beyond which the test statistic would lead to rejecting the null hypothesis, thus supporting the claim that the mean salary is greater than 5 million dollars.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Significance Level
The significance level, denoted as alpha, is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true, also known as a Type I error. In this scenario, a significance level of 0.05 implies that there is a 5% risk of concluding that the mean salary is greater than 5 million dollars when it is not. This level helps to control the likelihood of making erroneous conclusions based on the sample data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice