Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
4:07 minutes
Problem 7.C.3
Textbook Question
Cell Phone Radiation. Listed below are amounts of cell phone radiation (W/kg) measured from randomly selected cell phones (based on data from the Federal Communications Commission). Use these values for Exercises 1–6.
Level of Measurement What is the level of measurement of these data (nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio)? Are the original unrounded amounts of radiation continuous data or discrete data?
