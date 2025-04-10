Lightning Deaths Listed below are the numbers of deaths from lightning strikes in the United States each year for a sequence of recent and consecutive years. Find the values of the indicated statistics.

46 51 44 51 43 32 38 48 45 27 34 29 26 28 23 26 28 40 16 20

f. What important feature of the data is not revealed from an examination of the statistics, and what tool would be helpful in revealing it? What does a quick examination of the data reveal?