Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
7:41 minutes
Problem 3.2.11
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.
Smart Thermostats Listed below are selling prices (dollars) of smart thermostats tested by Consumer Reports magazine. Are any of the resulting statistics helpful in selecting a smart thermostat for purchase?
250 170 225 100 250 250 130 200 150 250 170 200 180 250
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Organize the data. List all the given sample data points: 250, 170, 225, 100, 250, 250, 130, 200, 150, 250, 170, 200, 180, 250. Ensure the data is clearly written and ready for calculations.
Step 2: Calculate the range. The range is the difference between the maximum and minimum values in the dataset. Identify the maximum value (max) and the minimum value (min), then compute the range using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Range</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>max</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>min</mi></math>.
Step 3: Compute the variance. First, calculate the mean (average) of the dataset using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>Mean</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi></mrow><mi>n</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi></math> is the sum of all data points and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of data points. Then, for each data point, calculate the squared difference from the mean, sum these squared differences, and divide by <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></math> (since this is a sample). The formula for sample variance is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>mean</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow></mfrac></math>.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance. Use the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>s</mi><mo>=</mo><msqrt><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></msqrt></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></math> is the variance calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Interpret the results. Discuss whether the range, variance, and standard deviation provide meaningful insights for selecting a smart thermostat. Consider whether the variation in prices is significant enough to influence a purchasing decision.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range
The range is a measure of variation that indicates the difference between the highest and lowest values in a data set. It provides a simple way to understand the spread of the data. For example, in the given prices of smart thermostats, subtracting the lowest price from the highest price will yield the range, helping to assess the price variability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator Example 1
Variance
Variance quantifies the degree to which data points differ from the mean of the data set. It is calculated by averaging the squared differences between each data point and the mean. A higher variance indicates greater dispersion among the data points, which can be crucial for understanding the reliability of the prices of smart thermostats.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:48
Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is the square root of the variance and provides a measure of the average distance of each data point from the mean. It is expressed in the same units as the data, making it more interpretable. In the context of smart thermostat prices, a lower standard deviation would suggest that the prices are closely clustered around the mean, which can inform purchasing decisions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice