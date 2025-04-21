In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.





Smart Thermostats Listed below are selling prices (dollars) of smart thermostats tested by Consumer Reports magazine. Are any of the resulting statistics helpful in selecting a smart thermostat for purchase?









250 170 225 100 250 250 130 200 150 250 170 200 180 250