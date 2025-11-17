"Small Sample Hypothesis Test: Super Bowl InvestingFrom Super Bowl I (1967) through Super Bowl XXXI (1997), the stock market increased if an NFL team won the Super Bowl and decreased if an AFL team won. This condition held 28 out of 31 years.





a. Suppose the likelihood of predicting the direction of the stock market (increasing or decreasing) in any given year is 0.50. Decide on the appropriate null and alternative hypotheses to test whether the outcome of the Super Bowl can be used to predict the direction of the stock market.

