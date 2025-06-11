Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chi-Square Distribution The Chi-Square distribution is a statistical distribution that is commonly used in hypothesis testing, particularly in tests of independence and goodness of fit. It is defined by its degrees of freedom, which are determined by the sample size and the number of parameters estimated. The distribution is right-skewed, meaning it has a longer tail on the right side, and it approaches a normal distribution as the degrees of freedom increase.

Critical Values Critical values are the threshold points that define the boundaries of the acceptance region in hypothesis testing. They are determined based on the desired level of confidence (c) and the degrees of freedom associated with the test. For a Chi-Square test, critical values are used to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis, with values falling beyond the critical points indicating significant results.