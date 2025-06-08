Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chi-Square Distribution The chi-square distribution is a continuous probability distribution that arises in statistics, particularly in hypothesis testing and confidence interval estimation for variance. It is defined by its degrees of freedom, which are typically related to the number of independent standard normal variables being squared and summed. The distribution is positively skewed, especially with low degrees of freedom.

Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in a statistical calculation. In the context of the chi-square distribution, the degrees of freedom are often determined by the number of categories minus one. As the degrees of freedom increase, the distribution becomes less skewed and approaches a normal distribution.