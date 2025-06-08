Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chi-Square Distribution The chi-square distribution is a statistical distribution commonly used in hypothesis testing, particularly for categorical data. It is defined by its degrees of freedom, which are determined by the number of categories or groups being analyzed. This distribution is crucial for tests such as the chi-square test of independence and the goodness-of-fit test. Recommended video: Guided course 07:01 07:01 Intro to Least Squares Regression

Normal Distribution A normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. Many statistical methods assume that data follows a normal distribution, particularly in parametric tests. However, the chi-square distribution does not require the underlying population to be normally distributed, making it versatile for categorical data analysis. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities