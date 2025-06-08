Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chi-Square Distribution The Chi-Square distribution is a statistical distribution that is used primarily in hypothesis testing and in constructing confidence intervals for variance. It is defined by its degrees of freedom, which are determined by the sample size. In this context, the Chi-Square distribution helps in determining critical values that correspond to a specified level of confidence.

Critical Values Critical values are the threshold points that define the boundaries of the acceptance region in hypothesis testing. They are determined based on the desired level of confidence and the distribution being used. For the Chi-Square distribution, critical values are used to assess whether the observed data falls within the expected range under the null hypothesis.