Critical Value A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic beyond which we reject the null hypothesis. It is determined based on the level of significance (α) and the distribution of the test statistic. In hypothesis testing, critical values help define the rejection region for the test, guiding decisions about whether to accept or reject the null hypothesis. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Level of Significance (α) The level of significance, denoted as α, is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true (Type I error). It represents the threshold for determining whether the observed data is statistically significant. In this case, α is set at 0.01, indicating a 1% risk of making a Type I error, which is a stringent criterion for hypothesis testing. Recommended video: 03:33 03:33 Finding Binomial Probabilities Using TI-84 Example 1