10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
5:34 minutes
Problem 8.2.4
Textbook Question
Find the critical value(s) for the alternative hypothesis, level of significance , and sample sizes and . Assume that the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are (a) equal and (b) not equal.
Ha:μ1>μ2 , α=0.01 , n1=12 , n2=15
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of test. Since the alternative hypothesis is Ha: μ1 > μ2, this is a one-tailed test. The level of significance (α) is given as 0.01.
Step 2: Determine the degrees of freedom. For case (a) where the population variances are equal, use the pooled variance formula to calculate the degrees of freedom: df = n1 + n2 - 2. For case (b) where the population variances are not equal, use the Welch-Satterthwaite approximation: df = [(s1^2/n1 + s2^2/n2)^2] / [(s1^2/n1)^2/(n1-1) + (s2^2/n2)^2/(n2-1)].
Step 3: Locate the critical value for the t-distribution. Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical t-value corresponding to the one-tailed test with α = 0.01 and the degrees of freedom calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: For case (a), use the pooled standard deviation formula to calculate the test statistic: Sp = sqrt[((n1-1)s1^2 + (n2-1)s2^2) / (n1 + n2 - 2)]. Then, use this pooled standard deviation in the t-test formula: t = (x̄1 - x̄2) / (Sp * sqrt(1/n1 + 1/n2)).
Step 5: For case (b), use the separate variances formula for the test statistic: t = (x̄1 - x̄2) / sqrt(s1^2/n1 + s2^2/n2). Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-value from Step 3 to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Value
A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic beyond which we reject the null hypothesis. It is determined based on the level of significance (α) and the distribution of the test statistic. In hypothesis testing, critical values help define the rejection region for the test, guiding decisions about whether to accept or reject the null hypothesis.
Level of Significance (α)
The level of significance, denoted as α, is the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is actually true (Type I error). It represents the threshold for determining whether the observed data is statistically significant. In this case, α is set at 0.01, indicating a 1% risk of making a Type I error, which is a stringent criterion for hypothesis testing.
Independent Samples and Population Variances
Independent samples refer to two groups that are not related or paired in any way, allowing for the comparison of their means. When testing hypotheses, the assumption about population variances is crucial; if they are equal, a pooled variance approach is used, while unequal variances require a different method, such as Welch's t-test. This distinction affects the calculation of the critical values and the test statistic.
