Two-Sample t-Test A two-sample t-test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two independent groups. It assumes that the samples are drawn from normally distributed populations with unknown but equal variances. This test helps in comparing the means to infer whether any observed difference is statistically significant.

Null Hypothesis and Alternative Hypothesis In hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis (H0) states that there is no effect or difference between the groups, while the alternative hypothesis (H1) posits that there is a significant difference. For a two-sample t-test, the null hypothesis typically asserts that the means of the two populations are equal, and the test aims to provide evidence to either reject or fail to reject this hypothesis based on sample data.