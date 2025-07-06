Table of contents
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
6:55 minutes
Problem 8.2.2
Textbook Question
Explain how to perform a two-sample t-test for the difference between two population means.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: State the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). The null hypothesis typically assumes that the two population means are equal (H₀: μ₁ = μ₂), while the alternative hypothesis assumes they are not equal (Hₐ: μ₁ ≠ μ₂) or that one mean is greater/less than the other, depending on the context of the problem.
Step 2: Check the assumptions for the two-sample t-test. These include: (1) the samples are independent, (2) the populations are approximately normally distributed (or the sample sizes are large enough for the Central Limit Theorem to apply), and (3) the population variances are equal if using the pooled t-test (or unequal if using the Welch's t-test).
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic. For the pooled t-test, use the formula: , where is the pooled standard deviation. For Welch's t-test, adjust the formula to account for unequal variances.
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom. For the pooled t-test, use . For Welch's t-test, use the Welch-Satterthwaite equation to approximate the degrees of freedom.
Step 5: Compare the calculated test statistic to the critical value from the t-distribution table (or use the p-value approach). If the test statistic falls in the rejection region or the p-value is less than the significance level (α), reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Two-Sample t-Test
A two-sample t-test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two independent groups. It assumes that the samples are drawn from normally distributed populations with unknown but equal variances. This test helps in comparing the means to infer whether any observed difference is statistically significant.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Null Hypothesis and Alternative Hypothesis
In hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis (H0) states that there is no effect or difference between the groups, while the alternative hypothesis (H1) posits that there is a significant difference. For a two-sample t-test, the null hypothesis typically asserts that the means of the two populations are equal, and the test aims to provide evidence to either reject or fail to reject this hypothesis based on sample data.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
P-Value and Significance Level
The p-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of observing the data, or something more extreme, if the null hypothesis is true. The significance level (commonly set at 0.05) is the threshold for deciding whether to reject the null hypothesis; if the p-value is less than this level, the result is considered statistically significant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
