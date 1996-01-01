Which of the following is not a principle of making inferences from dependent samples?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a true statement about error in hypothesis testing?
A
Reducing the probability of a Type I error may increase the probability of a Type II error.
B
The probability of a Type I error is denoted by .
C
A Type II error occurs when the null hypothesis is not rejected when it is actually false.
D
A Type I error occurs when the null hypothesis is rejected when it is actually true.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of Type I and Type II errors in hypothesis testing. A Type I error occurs when the null hypothesis is rejected even though it is true, and a Type II error occurs when the null hypothesis is not rejected even though it is false.
Step 2: Recall the notation for the probabilities of these errors. The probability of a Type I error is denoted by \(\alpha\), and the probability of a Type II error is denoted by \(\beta\).
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Reducing the probability of a Type I error may increase the probability of a Type II error.' This is true because making the test more stringent to avoid false positives (Type I errors) can increase the chance of false negatives (Type II errors).
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'The probability of a Type I error is denoted by \(\beta\).' This is incorrect because \(\beta\) represents the probability of a Type II error, not Type I.
Step 5: Confirm the remaining statements: 'A Type II error occurs when the null hypothesis is not rejected when it is actually false' and 'A Type I error occurs when the null hypothesis is rejected when it is actually true' are both true by definition.
