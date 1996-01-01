The time-series graph below gives the price (USD) of a gallon of gas each month over the course of a year. Find the time intervals during which gas prices are increasing.
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Engineering Degrees Use a time series chart to display the data shown in the table. The data represent the number of bachelor’s degrees in engineering (in thousands) conferred in the U.S. (Source: U.S. Deapartment of Education)
What type of variable is required when drawing a time-series plot? Why do we draw time-series plots?
Which of the following charts provides a useful means for displaying data over time?