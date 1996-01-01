Which of the following is useful when you want to organize and summarize your data in a report?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of ?
A
The brands of smartphones owned by employees
B
The types of cuisine served at a restaurant
C
The colors of cars in a parking lot
D
The heights of students measured in
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative data. Qualitative data describes categories or qualities, such as brands, types, or colors, which cannot be measured numerically.
Quantitative data, on the other hand, consists of numerical values that represent measurable quantities, such as height, weight, or age.
Review each option and determine if it represents a measurable quantity or a category. For example, 'brands of smartphones' and 'types of cuisine' are categories, so they are qualitative data.
Recognize that 'heights of students measured in centimeters' is a numerical measurement, making it quantitative data.
Conclude that the example of quantitative data is the one involving heights, as it involves numerical values that can be measured and analyzed mathematically.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given the graph below of the probability density function , which type of data is most appropriately visualized using a probability density function?
3
views
Multiple Choice
When visualizing multiple data series on a single graph, what can you do to make the data series easier to distinguish from one another?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a graphical technique used to display numerical () data?
1
views
Multiple Choice
A bar chart displays the number of students in each major at a university. Which type of distribution does the graph illustrate?
2
views
