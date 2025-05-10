Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 90% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 90% of those intervals would contain the true standard deviation of the population. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In the context of weight loss, a higher standard deviation indicates that the weight loss among participants varied widely, while a lower standard deviation suggests that the weight loss was more consistent across individuals. Understanding this helps in interpreting the effectiveness of the weight loss program. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation