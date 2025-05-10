Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
4:14 minutes
Problem 7.3.10
Textbook Question
Atkins Weight Loss Program In a test of weight loss programs, 40 adults used the Atkins weight loss program. After 12 months, their mean weight loss was found to be 2.1 lb, with a standard deviation of 4.8 lb. Construct a 90% confidence interval estimate of the standard deviation of the weight loss for all such subjects. Does the confidence interval give us information about the effectiveness of the diet?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves constructing a confidence interval for the population standard deviation. The sample standard deviation (s) is given as 4.8 lb, and the sample size (n) is 40. The confidence level is 90%.
Step 2: Use the Chi-Square distribution to construct the confidence interval for the population standard deviation. The formula for the confidence interval of the population variance (σ²) is: \( \left( \frac{(n-1)s^2}{\chi^2_{\text{upper}}}, \frac{(n-1)s^2}{\chi^2_{\text{lower}}} \right) \), where \( \chi^2_{\text{upper}} \) and \( \chi^2_{\text{lower}} \) are the critical values of the Chi-Square distribution for the given confidence level.
Step 3: Calculate the degrees of freedom (df), which is \( n-1 \). For this problem, \( df = 40 - 1 = 39 \). Use a Chi-Square table or statistical software to find the critical values \( \chi^2_{\text{upper}} \) and \( \chi^2_{\text{lower}} \) for a 90% confidence level with 39 degrees of freedom.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the formula for the confidence interval of the variance. Then, take the square root of the lower and upper bounds of the variance confidence interval to obtain the confidence interval for the standard deviation.
Step 5: Interpret the confidence interval. The interval provides a range of plausible values for the population standard deviation of weight loss. However, it does not directly provide information about the effectiveness of the diet, as effectiveness would require comparing the mean weight loss to a meaningful benchmark or control group.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 90% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 90% of those intervals would contain the true standard deviation of the population.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In the context of weight loss, a higher standard deviation indicates that the weight loss among participants varied widely, while a lower standard deviation suggests that the weight loss was more consistent across individuals. Understanding this helps in interpreting the effectiveness of the weight loss program.
Effectiveness of a Diet
The effectiveness of a diet refers to its ability to produce desired weight loss results among participants. While a confidence interval can provide insights into the variability of weight loss, it does not directly indicate effectiveness. To assess effectiveness, one must consider both the mean weight loss and the context of the results, including how they compare to other diets or health standards.
