Determining Normality. In Exercises 9–12, refer to the indicated sample data and determine whether they appear to be from a population with a normal distribution. Assume that this requirement is loose in the sense that the population distribution need not be exactly normal, but it must be a distribution that is roughly bell-shaped.





Dunkin’ Donuts The drive-through service times (seconds) of Dunkin’ Donuts lunch customers, as listed in Data Set 36 “Fast Food” in Appendix B