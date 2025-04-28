Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Bias Sampling bias occurs when the sample collected is not representative of the population being studied. In this case, if the economist only samples college students from Maine, the results may not accurately reflect the incomes of college students across the entire United States, leading to skewed conclusions. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Population vs. Sample In statistics, the population refers to the entire group of individuals or instances about which we seek to draw conclusions, while a sample is a subset of that population. The mean income of college students in Maine is a sample statistic, and it may differ significantly from the population parameter, which is the mean income of all college students in the U.S. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion