Given a confidence interval for a population mean, how can you find the point estimate of the mean from the interval endpoints and ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In the context of constructing confidence intervals, when is a linear model generally not a good fit for a set of data?
A
When the sample size is large and the data are approximately normally distributed
B
When the data points are closely clustered around a straight line
C
When the residuals from the model are randomly scattered with constant variance
D
When the relationship between the variables is clearly nonlinear, such as a curved or exponential pattern in the data
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a linear model assumes a straight-line relationship between the independent and dependent variables.
Recognize that the appropriateness of a linear model depends on the pattern of the data and the residuals (differences between observed and predicted values).
Check the scatterplot of the data: if the data points show a clear curved or nonlinear pattern (e.g., exponential, quadratic), a linear model will not fit well.
Examine the residual plot: if residuals display a systematic pattern (not randomly scattered) or changing variance, this indicates the linear model is not appropriate.
Conclude that a linear model is generally not a good fit when the relationship between variables is clearly nonlinear, despite sample size or normality of data.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
In order to make statistical inferences when testing a population mean, which of the following conditions must typically be met?
3
views
Multiple Choice
By the empirical rule, how many students in a class of would score within the range ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
All else being equal, which of the following methods can help increase the power of a study?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the interpretation of a confidence level in the context of confidence intervals?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Based on the statistical model you developed, which of the following statements about confidence intervals is true?
1
views
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations