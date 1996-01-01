Project Find a real-life data set and use the techniques of Chapter 2, including graphs and numerical quantities, to discuss the center, variation, and shape of the data set. Describe any patterns.
[DATA] Carpoolers The following data represent the percentage of workers who carpool to work for the 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Note: The minimum observation of 7.2% corresponds to Maine and the maximum observation of 16.4% corresponds to Hawaii.
a. Find the five-number summary. b. Construct a boxplot. c. Comment on the shape of the distribution.
[DATA] Buying a New Car How much does the typical person pay for a new 2019 Audi A4? The following data represent the selling price of a random sample of new A4s (in dollars).
e. Draw a boxplot of the data.
McDonald’s versus Wendy’s A student wanted to determine whether the wait time in the drive-thru at McDonald’s differed from that at Wendy’s. She used a random sample of 30 cars at McDonald’s and 27 cars at Wendy’s and obtained these results:
d. Draw boxplots of each data set using the same scale. Does this visual evidence support the results obtained in part (b)?
Note: The sample size for Wendy’s is less than 30. However, the data do not contain any outliers, so the Central Limit Theorem can be used.
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
Tower of Terror Wait Times
a. Find Q1, Q2 and Q3.
In Exercises 1–5, refer to the following list of numbers of years that deceased U.S. presidents, popes, and British monarchs lived after their inauguration, election, or coronation, respectively. (As of this writing, the last president is George H. W. Bush, the last pope is John Paul II, and the last British monarch is George VI.) Assume that the data are samples from larger populations.
[Image]
Exploring the Data Include appropriate units in all answers.
d. Are there any obvious outliers?
Cloud Seeding The “Florida Area Cumulus Experiment” was conducted by using silver iodide to seed clouds with the objective of increasing rainfall. For the purposes of this exercise, let the daily amounts of rainfall be represented by units of rnfl. (The actual rainfall amounts are in or )
Find the value of the following statistics and include appropriate units based on rnfl as the unit of measurement.
[Image]
c. midrange
d. range
[Image]
Exploring the Data Include appropriate units in all answers.
e. What is the level of measurement of the data (nominal, ordinal, interval, ratio)?