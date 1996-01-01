In hypothesis testing, what are the two types of hypotheses that are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, which of the following is a reason that data may be considered unreliable?
A
The null hypothesis is stated in terms of population parameters.
B
The significance level is set to .
C
The data were collected using a biased sampling method.
D
The test statistic is calculated using the sample mean.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in hypothesis testing, the reliability of data depends largely on how the data were collected and whether the sample represents the population well.
Recognize that stating the null hypothesis in terms of population parameters is standard practice and does not affect data reliability; it simply defines what is being tested.
Note that setting the significance level (e.g., 0.05) is a conventional choice to control the probability of Type I error and does not inherently make data unreliable.
Understand that calculating the test statistic using the sample mean is a normal procedure in many tests and does not compromise data reliability.
Identify that data collected using a biased sampling method can lead to unreliable results because the sample may not accurately represent the population, introducing systematic errors.
