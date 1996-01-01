In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after performing the test?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement for testing a claim about a population mean when the population standard deviation is not known?
A
The population standard deviation is known.
B
The sample is a simple random sample.
C
The data are obtained independently.
D
The population is normally distributed or the sample size is large.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when testing a claim about a population mean without knowing the population standard deviation, we typically use the t-distribution instead of the normal distribution.
Recall the key requirements for using the t-test for a population mean: (1) The sample must be a simple random sample, (2) The data must be obtained independently, and (3) The population should be normally distributed or the sample size should be large enough for the Central Limit Theorem to apply.
Recognize that knowing the population standard deviation is not a requirement in this scenario; in fact, the t-test is specifically used because the population standard deviation is unknown.
Identify that the statement 'The population standard deviation is known' contradicts the premise of using the t-test and is therefore not a requirement for this test.
Conclude that the correct answer is the statement that the population standard deviation is known, as it is not a requirement when the population standard deviation is unknown.
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations