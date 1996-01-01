Which of the following is not true about -values in hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a principle of making inferences from dependent samples?
A
Check that the distribution of differences meets the assumptions of the test
B
Account for the pairing or matching between observations
C
Use the differences between paired observations for analysis
D
Assume that the samples are independent of each other
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when making inferences from dependent samples, the key principle is to recognize the dependency or pairing between observations, which distinguishes them from independent samples.
Identify that the analysis typically involves working with the differences between paired observations rather than treating each sample separately.
Check that the distribution of these differences meets the assumptions required by the statistical test being used (e.g., normality for a paired t-test).
Account for the pairing or matching explicitly in the analysis to avoid violating the dependency structure of the data.
Recognize that assuming the samples are independent contradicts the fundamental nature of dependent samples and is therefore not a valid principle when making inferences from dependent samples.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, what are the two possible decisions you can make after performing the test?
4
views
Multiple Choice
In hypothesis testing, what are the two types of hypotheses that are formulated, and how are they related to each other?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a requirement for testing a claim about a population mean when the population standard deviation is not known?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, which of the following is a reason that data may be considered unreliable?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose we run a statistical test. Which of the following is the correct first step in the process of hypothesis testing?
1
views
Steps in Hypothesis Testing practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations