Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mode
Multiple Choice
Find the mode of the data in the stemplot below.
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the stemplot structure. In a stemplot, the left column represents the 'stem' (the leading digits), and the right column represents the 'leaf' (the trailing digits). For example, a stem of 0 and a leaf of 1 represents the number 01 or simply 1.
Step 2: Reconstruct the data from the stemplot. Combine each stem with its corresponding leaves to form the complete numbers. For instance, for stem 0 and leaves 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 6, the numbers are 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, and 6.
Step 3: List all the numbers from the stemplot. From the image, the numbers are: 1, 3, 4, 5, 5, 6, 12, 12, 14, 23, 25, 28, 33, 34, 36, 37, and 39.
Step 4: Identify the mode. The mode is the number that appears most frequently in the dataset. Count the frequency of each number to determine which number(s) occur most often.
Step 5: Conclude the mode. Based on the frequency counts, identify the number(s) with the highest occurrence. If there is a tie, list all numbers with the highest frequency as the mode.
