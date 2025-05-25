Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Problem 2.4.18
Textbook Question
Estimating Standard Deviation Both data sets shown in the stem-and-leaf plots have a mean of 165. One has a standard deviation of 16, and the other has a standard deviation of 24. By looking at the stem-and-leaf plots, which is which? Explain your reasoning.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of standard deviation. Standard deviation measures the spread of data points around the mean. A smaller standard deviation indicates that the data points are closer to the mean, while a larger standard deviation indicates that the data points are more spread out.
Step 2: Analyze the first stem-and-leaf plot. Observe the spread of the data points around the mean (165). Note that the values range from 128 to 207, and the data points appear to be more spread out, with larger gaps between values.
Step 3: Analyze the second stem-and-leaf plot. Observe the spread of the data points around the mean (165). Note that the values range from 131 to 192, and the data points appear to be closer to the mean, with smaller gaps between values.
Step 4: Compare the spreads of the two plots. The first plot has a wider range and more variability in the data points, suggesting a larger standard deviation. The second plot has a narrower range and less variability, suggesting a smaller standard deviation.
Step 5: Conclude which plot corresponds to which standard deviation. Based on the analysis, the first plot likely corresponds to the standard deviation of 24, and the second plot likely corresponds to the standard deviation of 16.
