The overall averages of 12 students in a statistics class prior to taking the final exam are listed.
67 72 88 73 99 85 81 87 63 94 68 87
d. Display the data in a stem-and-leaf plot. Use one line per stem.
The overall averages of 12 students in a statistics class prior to taking the final exam are listed.
67 72 88 73 99 85 81 87 63 94 68 87
d. Display the data in a stem-and-leaf plot. Use one line per stem.
Putting Graphs in Context In Exercises 5–8, match the plot with the description of the sample.
a. Times (in minutes) it takes a sample of employees to drive to work
b. Grade point averages of a sample of students with finance majors
c. Top speeds (in miles per hour) of a sample of high-performance sports cars
d. Ages (in years) of a sample of residents of a retirement home
" style="" width="220">
Estimating Standard Deviation Both data sets shown in the stem-and-leaf plots have a mean of 165. One has a standard deviation of 16, and the other has a standard deviation of 24. By looking at the stem-and-leaf plots, which is which? Explain your reasoning.
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the following wait times (minutes) at 10:00 AM for the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times” in Appendix B).
35 35 20 50 95 75 45 50 30 35 30 30
b. Construct a boxplot.
A stemplot contains the row 2|0024555789. List the data points displayed in this row.
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Nursing Use a stem-and-leaf plot to display the data, which represent the number of hours 24 nurses work per week.
40 40 35 48 38 40 36 50 32 36 40 35
30 24 40 36 40 36 40 39 33 40 32 38
Graphing Data Sets In Exercises 17–32, organize the data using the indicated type of graph. Describe any patterns.
Highest-Paid Athletes Use a stem-and-leaf plot that has two rows for each stem to display the data, which represent the incomes (in millions) of the top 30 highest-paid athletes. (Source: Forbes Media LLC)
39 42 41 45 48 48 106 45 88 54 61 37 62 74 40
47 56 57 105 96 37 48 41 64 52 47 45 59 49 104