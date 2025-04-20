Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Boxplot A boxplot, or box-and-whisker plot, is a graphical representation of a dataset that displays its central tendency and variability. It shows the median, quartiles, and potential outliers, providing a visual summary of the distribution. The box represents the interquartile range (IQR), which contains the middle 50% of the data, while the 'whiskers' extend to the smallest and largest values within 1.5 times the IQR from the quartiles.

Quartiles Quartiles are values that divide a dataset into four equal parts, helping to understand its distribution. The first quartile (Q1) is the median of the lower half of the data, the second quartile (Q2) is the overall median, and the third quartile (Q3) is the median of the upper half. These values are essential for constructing a boxplot, as they determine the box's edges and the whiskers' extent. Recommended video: Guided course 04:51 04:51 Find 5-Number Summary - TI-84 Calculator