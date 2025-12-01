Happy in Your Marriage? The General Social Survey asks questions about one’s happiness in marriage. Is there an association between gender and happiness in marriage? Use the data in the table to determine if gender is associated with happiness in marriage. Treat gender as the explanatory variable.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Obligations to Vote and Serve In the General Social Survey, individuals were asked whether civic duty included voting and whether it included serving on a jury. The results of the survey are shown in the table. Is there a difference in the proportion of individuals who feel jury duty is a civic duty and the proportion of individuals who feel voting is a civic duty? Use the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Watch next
Master Contingency Tables & Expected Frequencies with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Consider the following contingency table, which relates the number of applicants accepted to a college and gender.
a. Construct a conditional distribution of acceptance status by gender.
Consider the following contingency table, which relates the number of applicants accepted to a college and gender.
c. What might you conclude about the admittance policies of the school? A lurking variable is the type of school applied to. This particular college has two programs of study: business and social work. The following table shows applications by type of school.
Consider the following contingency table, which relates the number of applicants accepted to a college and gender.
f. Explain carefully how the bias disappears when type of school is considered.
The table below shows the results from a drug trial for a new ADHD medication. Find the frequencies that we would expect if improvement of symptoms was independent of whether a participant received the placebo.
Finding Expected Frequencies
In Exercises 7–12, (a) calculate the marginal frequencies and (b) find the expected frequency for each cell in the contingency table. Assume that the variables are independent.
Finding Expected Frequencies
In Exercises 7–12, (a) calculate the marginal frequencies and (b) find the expected frequency for each cell in the contingency table. Assume that the variables are independent.
Contingency Tables and Relative Frequencies In Exercises 33–36, use the information below.
The frequencies in a contingency table can be written as relative frequencies by dividing each frequency by the sample size. The contingency table below shows the number of U.S. adults (in millions) ages 25 and over by employment status and educational attainment. (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
Explain why you cannot perform the chi-square independence test on these data.