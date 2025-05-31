Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
2:52 minutes
Problem 6.1.20
Textbook Question
Matching In Exercises 17–20, match the level of confidence c with the appropriate confidence interval. Assume each confidence interval is constructed for the same sample statistics.
c = 0.98
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the level of confidence (c) determines the width of the confidence interval. Higher confidence levels correspond to wider intervals because they need to capture more possible values of the population parameter.
Step 2: Observe the given confidence intervals in the images (a, b, c, d). The intervals are centered around the same sample statistic (57.2), but their widths vary.
Step 3: Recall that a confidence level of c = 0.98 is relatively high, meaning the interval should be wider compared to lower confidence levels (e.g., c = 0.90 or c = 0.95). This ensures that the interval captures the true population parameter with 98% confidence.
Step 4: Compare the intervals visually. The widest interval corresponds to image (a), which spans from 54.9 to 59.5. This is likely the interval for c = 0.98 because it is the widest among the options.
Step 5: Match the confidence level c = 0.98 with the interval in image (a), as it provides the necessary width to achieve the specified level of confidence.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample statistics that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval estimate, typically calculated using the sample mean and a margin of error, which is influenced by the desired confidence level. For example, a 98% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples, approximately 98% of the calculated intervals would contain the true population mean.
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the probability that the confidence interval will contain the true population parameter. Common confidence levels include 90%, 95%, and 99%, with higher levels indicating greater certainty but resulting in wider intervals. In this case, a confidence level of 0.98 means there is a 98% chance that the interval calculated from the sample data includes the true mean.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the amount of random sampling error in a survey's results. It is the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall, calculated as a function of the standard error and the critical value associated with the desired confidence level. A larger margin of error indicates less precision in the estimate, while a smaller margin suggests more precision, which is crucial when determining the appropriate confidence interval.
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
