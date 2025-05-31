Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample statistics that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as an interval estimate, typically calculated using the sample mean and a margin of error, which is influenced by the desired confidence level. For example, a 98% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples, approximately 98% of the calculated intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the probability that the confidence interval will contain the true population parameter. Common confidence levels include 90%, 95%, and 99%, with higher levels indicating greater certainty but resulting in wider intervals. In this case, a confidence level of 0.98 means there is a 98% chance that the interval calculated from the sample data includes the true mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals