Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In a normal distribution, about 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This concept is crucial for understanding how data is expected to behave in many natural phenomena. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Quantile Plot A quantile plot, specifically a normal quantile plot, is a graphical tool used to assess if a dataset follows a normal distribution. It plots the quantiles of the data against the quantiles of a normal distribution. If the points on the plot closely follow a straight line, it indicates that the data is normally distributed, while deviations from the line suggest departures from normality. Recommended video: 04:01 04:01 Creating Dotplots