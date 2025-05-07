Table of contents
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Problem 10.2.17
Textbook Question
Regression and Predictions
Exercises 13–28 use the same data sets as Exercises 13–28 in Section 10-1.
Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.
Find the indicated predicted value by following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.
Taxis Use the distance/fare data from Exercise 15 and find the best predicted fare amount for a distance of 3.10 miles. How does the result compare to the actual fare of $15.30?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the predictor (x) and response (y) variables. In this case, the distance is the predictor variable (x), and the fare is the response variable (y).
Step 2: Use the given data set from Exercise 15 to calculate the regression equation. The regression equation is typically in the form y = b0 + b1x, where b0 is the y-intercept and b1 is the slope. Use the formulas for b1 = (Σ(xi - x̄)(yi - ȳ)) / Σ(xi - x̄)^2 and b0 = ȳ - b1x̄ to compute the slope and intercept.
Step 3: Substitute the given distance of 3.10 miles into the regression equation to calculate the predicted fare. This involves replacing x in the equation y = b0 + b1x with 3.10.
Step 4: Compare the predicted fare obtained from the regression equation to the actual fare of $15.30. Calculate the difference between the predicted and actual values to assess the accuracy of the prediction.
Step 5: Interpret the results. If the predicted fare is close to the actual fare, the regression model is performing well for this data point. If there is a significant difference, consider potential reasons such as outliers, variability in the data, or limitations of the linear model.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Regression Analysis
Regression analysis is a statistical method used to model the relationship between a dependent variable and one or more independent variables. In this context, the regression equation helps predict the fare amount based on the distance traveled. The equation typically takes the form of a linear equation, allowing for the estimation of outcomes based on input values.
Predictor and Response Variables
In regression analysis, the predictor variable (independent variable) is the one used to predict the value of another variable, known as the response variable (dependent variable). In this case, the distance traveled (3.10 miles) serves as the predictor variable, while the fare amount is the response variable that we aim to estimate using the regression equation.
Prediction Procedure
The prediction procedure involves using the regression equation to calculate the expected value of the response variable for a given value of the predictor variable. This process includes substituting the predictor value into the regression equation to obtain the predicted fare, which can then be compared to the actual fare to assess the accuracy of the model.
