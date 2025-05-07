Regression and Predictions

Exercises 13–28 use the same data sets as Exercises 13–28 in Section 10-1.





Find the regression equation, letting the first variable be the predictor (x) variable.

Find the indicated predicted value by following the prediction procedure summarized in Figure 10-5.





Taxis Use the distance/fare data from Exercise 15 and find the best predicted fare amount for a distance of 3.10 miles. How does the result compare to the actual fare of $15.30?