Which of the following is a characteristic of the correlation coefficient?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements concerning correlation analysis is not true?
A
A correlation coefficient of indicates that there is no linear relationship between two variables.
B
The sign of the correlation coefficient indicates the direction of the linear relationship.
C
A high correlation coefficient implies that changes in one variable cause changes in the other variable.
D
The correlation coefficient is always between and .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a correlation coefficient represents. It measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Step 2: Recall that a correlation coefficient of 0 means there is no linear relationship between the variables, but it does not imply no relationship at all (there could be a non-linear relationship).
Step 3: Recognize that the sign of the correlation coefficient (positive or negative) indicates the direction of the linear relationship: positive means both variables increase together, negative means one increases as the other decreases.
Step 4: Remember that the correlation coefficient always lies between -1 and 1, where -1 indicates a perfect negative linear relationship, 1 indicates a perfect positive linear relationship, and values closer to 0 indicate weaker linear relationships.
Step 5: Identify the incorrect statement: a high correlation coefficient does not imply causation. Correlation measures association, but it does not prove that changes in one variable cause changes in the other.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which statistical measure did Francis Galton use to quantify the strength of the relationship for the line of best fit in his studies of heredity?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a dataset where as one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease in a nearly linear fashion, which of the following values is most likely to be the correlation coefficient for this data?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
What would the scatter plot look like for data that produce a Pearson correlation coefficient of ?
1
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations