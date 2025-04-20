Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Residuals Residuals are the differences between observed values and the values predicted by a regression model. They indicate how far off the predictions are from the actual data points. In the context of regression analysis, calculating residuals helps assess the accuracy of the model, as smaller residuals suggest a better fit.

Least-Squares Method The least-squares method is a statistical technique used to determine the best-fitting line through a set of data points. It works by minimizing the sum of the squares of the residuals, which are the vertical distances between the observed values and the predicted values on the regression line. This method ensures that the overall error in predictions is as small as possible. Recommended video: 05:45 05:45 Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions