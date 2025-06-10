Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population parameter based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents no effect or status quo, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which represents the effect or difference we suspect. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.

Types of Hypothesis Tests Hypothesis tests can be classified as left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed based on the direction of the alternative hypothesis. A left-tailed test is used when Ha indicates that the parameter is less than a certain value, while a right-tailed test is used when Ha indicates it is greater. A two-tailed test is employed when Ha suggests that the parameter is simply different from a certain value, without specifying a direction.