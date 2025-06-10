Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
1:17 minutes
Problem 7.1.21
Textbook Question
Identifying a Test In Exercises 21–24, determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed.
Ha: μ ≤ 8.0
H0: μ > 8.0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). In this problem, H₀: μ > 8.0 and Hₐ: μ ≤ 8.0. The null hypothesis represents the default assumption, while the alternative hypothesis represents the claim being tested.
Step 2: Identify the direction of the inequality in the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). Here, Hₐ: μ ≤ 8.0 indicates that the mean (μ) is less than or equal to 8.0.
Step 3: Recall that the direction of the test is determined by the alternative hypothesis. Specifically: (a) If Hₐ uses '<', it is a left-tailed test. (b) If Hₐ uses '>', it is a right-tailed test. (c) If Hₐ uses '≠', it is a two-tailed test.
Step 4: Since Hₐ: μ ≤ 8.0 includes the '≤' symbol, this implies a left-tailed test because we are testing for values less than or equal to a specific value (8.0).
Step 5: Conclude that the hypothesis test is left-tailed based on the direction of the inequality in the alternative hypothesis.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population parameter based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents no effect or status quo, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which represents the effect or difference we suspect. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
Recommended video:
Types of Hypothesis Tests
Hypothesis tests can be classified as left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed based on the direction of the alternative hypothesis. A left-tailed test is used when Ha indicates that the parameter is less than a certain value, while a right-tailed test is used when Ha indicates it is greater. A two-tailed test is employed when Ha suggests that the parameter is simply different from a certain value, without specifying a direction.
Recommended video:
Interpreting Hypotheses
In the given hypotheses, Ha: μ ≤ 8.0 suggests that the population mean is less than or equal to 8.0, while H0: μ > 8.0 indicates that the mean is greater than 8.0. This setup implies a left-tailed test, as we are interested in determining if the mean is significantly less than 8.0. Understanding the direction of the hypotheses is crucial for selecting the appropriate statistical test and interpreting the results.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice