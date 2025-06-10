Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 7.1.20
Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 17–20, match the alternative hypothesis with its graph. Then state the null hypothesis and sketch its graph.
Ha: μ > 3
a.
b.
c.
d.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The given alternative hypothesis is Ha: μ > 3, which means the population mean μ is greater than 3. This corresponds to a one-tailed test where the region of interest is to the right of 3.
Step 2: Match the alternative hypothesis with its graph. The graph that represents Ha: μ > 3 will have a shaded region starting at 3 and extending to the right, indicating values greater than 3. Based on the provided images, this matches the third graph.
Step 3: State the null hypothesis (H0). The null hypothesis is the complement of the alternative hypothesis. For Ha: μ > 3, the null hypothesis is H0: μ ≤ 3, which means the population mean μ is less than or equal to 3.
Step 4: Sketch the graph for the null hypothesis. The graph for H0: μ ≤ 3 will have a shaded region starting at 3 and extending to the left, indicating values less than or equal to 3. This matches the fourth graph provided.
Step 5: Verify the graphical representation. Ensure that the graphs correctly represent the hypotheses: the third graph for Ha: μ > 3 and the fourth graph for H0: μ ≤ 3. This visual representation helps in understanding the direction of the test and the regions of interest.
