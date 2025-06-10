Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:06 minutes
Problem 7.1.19
Textbook Question
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 17–20, match the alternative hypothesis with its graph. Then state the null hypothesis and sketch its graph.
Ha: μ ≠ 3
a.
b.
c.
d.
1
Step 1: Understand the alternative hypothesis (Ha). The alternative hypothesis states that the population mean (μ) is not equal to 3, which is written as Ha: μ ≠ 3. This indicates a two-tailed test where we are testing for any deviation from μ = 3.
Step 2: Match the alternative hypothesis with its graph. The graph corresponding to Ha: μ ≠ 3 will show rejection regions on both sides of μ = 3, indicating that values significantly less than or greater than 3 are part of the rejection region. Based on the provided images, the graph with rejection regions on both sides of μ = 3 is the second image.
Step 3: State the null hypothesis (H0). The null hypothesis is the complement of the alternative hypothesis and states that the population mean is equal to 3, written as H0: μ = 3.
Step 4: Sketch the graph for the null hypothesis. The graph for H0: μ = 3 will have no rejection regions, and the entire area will be centered around μ = 3, indicating that we assume μ = 3 unless evidence suggests otherwise.
Step 5: Review the graphs and ensure proper interpretation. Confirm that the graph for Ha: μ ≠ 3 has rejection regions on both sides of μ = 3, while the graph for H0: μ = 3 has no rejection regions and is centered around μ = 3.

