Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 7.1.25
Stating the Null and Alternative Hypotheses In Exercises 25–30, write the claim as a mathematical statement. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and identify which represents the claim.
Tablets A tablet manufacturer claims that the mean life of the battery for a certain model of tablet is more than 8 hours.
Identify the claim: The manufacturer claims that the mean life of the battery for the tablet is more than 8 hours. This is a statement about the population mean (μ).
Express the claim mathematically: The claim can be written as μ > 8, where μ represents the mean battery life in hours.
Define the null hypothesis (H₀): The null hypothesis is the statement that there is no effect or no difference. It is the complement of the claim and includes equality. Thus, H₀: μ ≤ 8.
Define the alternative hypothesis (H₁): The alternative hypothesis is the statement that supports the claim. Since the claim is that the mean battery life is more than 8 hours, H₁: μ > 8.
Identify which hypothesis represents the claim: The claim is represented by the alternative hypothesis (H₁: μ > 8). The null hypothesis (H₀: μ ≤ 8) is tested against this claim.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis (H0)
The null hypothesis is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position that there is no relationship between two measured phenomena. In this context, it would assert that the mean battery life of the tablet is 8 hours or less, providing a baseline for statistical testing.
Alternative Hypothesis (H1)
The alternative hypothesis is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. For this scenario, it would claim that the mean battery life of the tablet is greater than 8 hours, representing the manufacturer's assertion and the focus of the statistical test.
Claim
A claim in hypothesis testing refers to the assertion made by the manufacturer that can be tested statistically. In this case, the claim is that the mean battery life exceeds 8 hours, which is represented by the alternative hypothesis, indicating the direction of the test and the expected outcome.
