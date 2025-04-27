Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean vs. Weighted Mean The mean is calculated by summing all values and dividing by the number of values. However, in this context, the mean teacher salary for each state may not represent the overall mean for all teachers if the number of teachers varies significantly between states. A weighted mean, which accounts for the number of teachers in each state, would provide a more accurate representation of the average salary across the entire population. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean

Population vs. Sample In statistics, a population includes all members of a defined group, while a sample is a subset of that population. The mean salary calculated from the state means does not consider the distribution of teachers within each state, making it a sample mean rather than a true population mean. This distinction is crucial for understanding the limitations of the reported average. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion