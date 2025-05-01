Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean, or average, is a measure of central tendency calculated by summing all data values and dividing by the number of values. In the context of a frequency distribution, the mean can be computed by multiplying each midpoint of the class intervals by its corresponding frequency, summing these products, and then dividing by the total frequency. This provides a representative value of the dataset. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean

Frequency Distribution A frequency distribution is a summary of how often each value or range of values occurs in a dataset. It organizes data into classes or intervals, showing the number of observations (frequency) within each interval. This helps in visualizing the distribution of data and is essential for calculating measures like the mean, as it provides the necessary structure for analysis. Recommended video: Guided course 06:38 06:38 Intro to Frequency Distributions