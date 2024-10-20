Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Problem 3.1.34
Textbook Question
Weighted Mean A student of the author earned grades of 63, 91, 88, 84, and 79 on her five regular statistics tests. She earned grades of 86 on the final exam and 90 on her class projects. Her combined homework grade was 70. The five regular tests count for 60% of the final grade, the final exam counts for 10%, the project counts for 15%, and homework counts for 15%. What is her weighted mean grade? What letter grade did she earn (A, B, C, D, or F)? Assume that a mean of 90 or above is an A, a mean of 80 to 89 is a B, and so on.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the average grade for the five regular tests. Add the grades together and divide by the number of tests: (63 + 91 + 88 + 84 + 79) / 5.
Multiply the average grade of the regular tests by their weight (60%) to find the contribution to the final grade: \( \text{Average of regular tests} \times 0.60 \).
Multiply the final exam grade by its weight (10%) to find its contribution to the final grade: \( 86 \times 0.10 \).
Multiply the project grade by its weight (15%) to find its contribution to the final grade: \( 90 \times 0.15 \).
Multiply the homework grade by its weight (15%) to find its contribution to the final grade: \( 70 \times 0.15 \).
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Weighted Mean
The weighted mean is a type of average where each data point contributes to the final average according to its assigned weight. In this context, different components of the student's grade (tests, final exam, project, and homework) have different weights that sum up to 100%. To calculate the weighted mean, multiply each grade by its respective weight, sum these products, and divide by the total weight.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Percentage Weights
Percentage weights are used to express the relative importance of each component in a composite score. In this problem, the weights are given as percentages: 60% for regular tests, 10% for the final exam, 15% for the project, and 15% for homework. These weights determine how much each component influences the overall grade, reflecting their significance in the final assessment.
Recommended video:
04:24
Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions Example 2
Grading Scale
A grading scale is a system that translates numerical scores into letter grades, providing a qualitative assessment of performance. In this scenario, the scale is defined as follows: a mean of 90 or above is an A, 80 to 89 is a B, 70 to 79 is a C, 60 to 69 is a D, and below 60 is an F. This scale helps in categorizing the student's performance based on the calculated weighted mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
How to Create Histogram - TI-84 Calculator
Watch next
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice