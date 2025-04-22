Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean The mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In this context, the mean age of the five presidents is given as 56.2 years, which serves as a reference point to find the missing age. Understanding how to manipulate the mean is crucial for solving the problem. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean

Degrees of Freedom Degrees of freedom refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in a statistical calculation. In this case, with five presidents, the degrees of freedom are relevant when calculating the mean, as knowing four ages allows us to determine the fifth. This concept is essential for understanding how constraints affect statistical calculations. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution