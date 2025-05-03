Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentiles A percentile is a measure used in statistics to indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations fall. For example, the 25th percentile (Q1) is the value below which 25% of the data points lie. Understanding percentiles helps in interpreting the distribution of data and comparing individual scores to a larger dataset.

Quartiles Quartiles are specific percentiles that divide a dataset into four equal parts. The first quartile (Q1) marks the 25th percentile, the second quartile (Q2) is the median or 50th percentile, and the third quartile (Q3) is the 75th percentile. Quartiles provide insights into the spread and center of the data, making them essential for descriptive statistics.