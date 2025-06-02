Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Pearson’s Index of Skewness The English statistician Karl Pearson (1857–1936) introduced a formula for the skewness of a distribution.
P = 3 (x̄ - median) / s
Most distributions have an index of skewness between -3 and 3. When P > 0, the data are skewed right. When P < 0, the data are skewed left. When P = 0, the data are symmetric. Calculate the coefficient of skewness for each distribution. Describe the shape of each.
a. x̄ = 17, s = 2.3, median = 19
Step 1: Understand the formula for Pearson's Index of Skewness, which is given as P = 3 * (x̄ - median) / s. Here, x̄ represents the mean, 'median' is the median of the data, and 's' is the standard deviation.
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the formula. From the problem, x̄ = 17, median = 19, and s = 2.3. The formula becomes P = 3 * (17 - 19) / 2.3.
Step 3: Simplify the numerator of the formula by calculating the difference between the mean and the median. This gives (17 - 19), which simplifies to -2.
Step 4: Multiply the result of the numerator (-2) by 3, and then divide by the standard deviation (2.3). This will give the value of P.
Step 5: Interpret the result of P. If P > 0, the data are skewed right; if P < 0, the data are skewed left; and if P = 0, the data are symmetric. Based on the sign of P, describe the shape of the distribution.
Skewness
Skewness is a statistical measure that describes the asymmetry of a distribution. A positive skewness indicates that the tail on the right side of the distribution is longer or fatter than the left side, while a negative skewness indicates the opposite. A skewness of zero suggests a symmetric distribution. Understanding skewness helps in interpreting the shape and behavior of data distributions.
Pearson’s Index of Skewness
Pearson’s Index of Skewness is a specific formula used to quantify the skewness of a distribution. It is calculated as P = 3(x̄ - median) / s, where x̄ is the mean, median is the median value, and s is the standard deviation. This index provides insight into the direction and degree of skewness, aiding in the analysis of data distributions.
Mean, Median, and Standard Deviation
The mean is the average of a data set, the median is the middle value when the data is ordered, and the standard deviation measures the dispersion of data points around the mean. These three statistics are fundamental in understanding the characteristics of a distribution. They are essential for calculating Pearson’s Index of Skewness and interpreting the shape of the distribution.
