Box-and-Whisker Plot A box-and-whisker plot is a graphical representation of a dataset that displays its minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum. The 'box' shows the interquartile range (IQR), which contains the middle 50% of the data, while the 'whiskers' extend to the smallest and largest values within 1.5 times the IQR from the quartiles. This plot helps visualize the distribution and identify potential outliers. Recommended video: 03:54 03:54 Boxplots ("Box and Whisker Plots")

Distribution Shape The shape of a distribution refers to how data points are spread across the range of values. Common shapes include symmetric, where data is evenly distributed around the center; skewed left, where more data points are concentrated on the right; and skewed right, where more data points are on the left. Understanding the shape is crucial for interpreting data characteristics and making statistical inferences. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion