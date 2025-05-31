Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Box-and-Whisker Plot A box-and-whisker plot is a graphical representation of a dataset that displays its minimum, first quartile, median, third quartile, and maximum. The 'box' shows the interquartile range (IQR), which contains the middle 50% of the data, while the 'whiskers' extend to the minimum and maximum values. This plot helps visualize the distribution's spread and central tendency.

Distribution Shape The shape of a distribution refers to how data points are spread across the range of values. Common shapes include symmetric, where data is evenly distributed around the center; skewed left, where more data points fall on the higher end; and skewed right, where more data points are on the lower end. Understanding the shape is crucial for interpreting data characteristics and making statistical inferences.