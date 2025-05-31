Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
13:08 minutes
Problem 5.1.37a
Textbook Question
Manufacturer Claims You work for a consumer watchdog publication and are testing the advertising claims of a tire manufacturer. The manufacturer claims that the life spans of the tires are normally distributed, with a mean of 40,000 miles and a standard deviation of 4000 miles. You test 16 tires and record the life spans shown below.
a. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data. Use five classes. Do the life spans appear to be normally distributed? Explain.
1
Step 1: Organize the data into a frequency distribution. To do this, determine the range of the data by subtracting the smallest value (25,314) from the largest value (48,778). Divide this range into five equal intervals (classes). Each interval should have the same width, calculated as (Range ÷ Number of Classes).
Step 2: Count the number of tire life spans that fall into each interval (class). This will give you the frequency for each class. For example, if the first interval is 25,314 to 30,000, count how many values fall within this range.
Step 3: Draw a frequency histogram. On the x-axis, label the intervals (classes). On the y-axis, label the frequency (number of tires in each class). Plot bars for each interval, where the height of each bar corresponds to the frequency of that interval.
Step 4: Analyze the shape of the histogram. A normal distribution typically appears as a bell-shaped curve, with most data concentrated around the mean and fewer data points in the tails. Compare the histogram to this expected shape.
Step 5: Evaluate whether the life spans appear to be normally distributed. Consider factors such as symmetry, the concentration of data around the mean (40,000 miles), and whether the histogram resembles a bell curve. Provide an explanation based on your observations.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, indicating that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. It is characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the manufacturer claims that tire life spans follow a normal distribution with a mean of 40,000 miles and a standard deviation of 4,000 miles.
Histogram
A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where the data is divided into intervals (or bins) and the frequency of data points within each interval is represented by the height of the bars. In this case, creating a histogram with five classes will help visualize the distribution of tire life spans and assess whether they align with the expected normal distribution.
Statistical Inference
Statistical inference involves using data from a sample to make conclusions about a larger population. In this scenario, the life spans of the 16 tested tires serve as a sample to evaluate the manufacturer's claim about the population of all tires. By analyzing the histogram and applying statistical tests, one can infer whether the sample data supports the claim of normality in tire life spans.
