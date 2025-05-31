Manufacturer Claims You work for a consumer watchdog publication and are testing the advertising claims of a tire manufacturer. The manufacturer claims that the life spans of the tires are normally distributed, with a mean of 40,000 miles and a standard deviation of 4000 miles. You test 16 tires and record the life spans shown below.

a. Draw a frequency histogram to display these data. Use five classes. Do the life spans appear to be normally distributed? Explain.